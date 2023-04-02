Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 75,512 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,512 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 414,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.