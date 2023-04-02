Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,189. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

