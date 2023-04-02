Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 123 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $25.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,074. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 290.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.