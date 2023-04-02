Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 846 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,461. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

