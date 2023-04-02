Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $234.07. The company had a trading volume of 464,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $299,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,789 shares of company stock worth $11,099,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

