Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $333.46 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $333.46 million and $21.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.33 or 0.06383637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06055245 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $20,342,884.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

