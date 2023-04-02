OMG Network Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $215.97 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.