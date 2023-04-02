OMG Network Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $215.97 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062527 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040549 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007065 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018365 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.
OMG Network Profile
OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
OMG Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
