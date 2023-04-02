OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283,359.32

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $283,359.32 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 100.8% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

