ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.54 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

