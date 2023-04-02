Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $206.10 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $206.10 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.18 or 0.06369995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00061472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017986 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

