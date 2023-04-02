Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

