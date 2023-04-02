Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Up 6.6 %

Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

See Also

Dividend History for Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.