Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Up 6.6 %
Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
