Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RWR opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

