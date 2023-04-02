Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $414,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.