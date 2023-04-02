Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

