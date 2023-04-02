Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

