Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,313,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,497,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

