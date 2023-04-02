Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and traded as high as C$4.30. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 2,809,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.11.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

