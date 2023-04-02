Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.