Oxen Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $275,223.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00329983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00561917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00072926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00437484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,519,082 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

