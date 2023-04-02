Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

