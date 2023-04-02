PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

PACW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,932,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,374,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

