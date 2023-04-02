Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $355.44. 1,513,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.