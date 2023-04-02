Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 499.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.55. 83,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

