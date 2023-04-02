Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $848.98. The company had a trading volume of 404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $823.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

