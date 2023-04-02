Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.18. The stock had a trading volume of 364,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.