Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,386. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

