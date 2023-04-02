Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,364 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $83.44. 652,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,823. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

