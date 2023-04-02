Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

