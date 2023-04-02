Paradiem LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

