Paradiem LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE NOW opened at $464.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

