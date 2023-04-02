Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $304.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

