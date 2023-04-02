PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

