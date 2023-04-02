PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 64,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

