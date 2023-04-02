PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.40.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,881,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.