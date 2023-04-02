Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 5.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

