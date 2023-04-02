Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

RTX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

