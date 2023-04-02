Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 955,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

