PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

