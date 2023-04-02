Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHAR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

