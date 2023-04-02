Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $51,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

PSX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

