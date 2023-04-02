Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.07 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
