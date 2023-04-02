Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

