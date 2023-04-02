Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $70.61 million and approximately $130,713.28 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,009,927 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

