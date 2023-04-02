Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and approximately $112,654.40 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,013,291 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

