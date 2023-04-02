Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 27,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 64,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

