Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pivotree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Pivotree Stock Performance
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
