PotCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $487.05 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $291,761.11 and $487.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00330280 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,222,988 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

