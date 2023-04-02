Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Prometeus has a market cap of $91.30 million and $989,967.22 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00016868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

