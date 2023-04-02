ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $14.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,638 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $827.28 million, a P/E ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

